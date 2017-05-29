Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sealed Air Corp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,937,000 after buying an additional 1,817,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,222,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,105,000 after buying an additional 1,524,152 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 28.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,778,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after buying an additional 611,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,439,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,797,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) opened at 44.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sealed Air Corp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Sealed Air Corp’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air Corp from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Sealed Air Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Sealed Air Corp news, CAO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,523.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome A. Peribere bought 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,071.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

