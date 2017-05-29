US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,879,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 218.0% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 9,539,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,747,000 after buying an additional 6,539,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,042,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 247,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,703,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,188,000 after buying an additional 2,702,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,737,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,792,000 after buying an additional 198,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 1.35% during trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. 3,272,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 62.25% and a net margin of 4.69%. Seagate Technology PLC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other Seagate Technology PLC news, Director Chong Sup Park sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $166,186.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,783.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,416 shares of company stock worth $5,583,803. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

