Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Stake Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 68.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,660 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $83.42.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $855 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post $5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

SNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Scripps Networks Interactive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other news, major shareholder Eli W. Scripps sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $4,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gerald J. Scripps sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $2,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,196.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,462 shares of company stock worth $89,865,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

