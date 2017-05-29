Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,214 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Unum Group worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unum Group by 12,121.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Unum Group by 217,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. FBR & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,260 shares of company stock worth $342,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

