Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $63,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 3,787 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $332,650.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,696.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 5,112 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $447,606.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,854 shares of company stock worth $5,662,079. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

