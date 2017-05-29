Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $23,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $23,250.00.

Ciena Co. (CIEN) traded up 2.19% on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,801 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.66. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in Ciena by 16.8% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 16,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 223,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $2,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,475,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,671,000 after buying an additional 155,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 132.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 350,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 199,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

