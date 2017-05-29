Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) VP Sells 17,466 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 17,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,317.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Arnold Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Scott Arnold Anderson sold 22,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,752.92.

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 0.90% during trading on Monday, reaching $66.43. 698,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.47.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $327.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 728.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $3,969,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $475,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 721,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 70.1% in the first quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership now owns 59,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

