Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 214 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 741,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after buying an additional 82,595 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 694,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 198,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

