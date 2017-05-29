SAP SE’s (SAP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Cowen and Company’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP SE from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.13 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP SE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) opened at 106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. SAP SE has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $106.98.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.3312 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SAP SE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 2.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

