Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Neutral Rating for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Business Machines Corp. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.54.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.49. 2,443,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. International Business Machines Corp. has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $182.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, Director James W. Owens purchased 1,718 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.19 per share, for a total transaction of $263,180.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. SkyBridge Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 93,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 35,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

