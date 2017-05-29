salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 191 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 191 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $17,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $17,052.60.

On Thursday, May 11th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $16,909.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $16,829.50.

On Thursday, April 27th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $16,581.18.

On Thursday, April 20th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $16,294.06.

On Thursday, April 13th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $16,140.80.

On Thursday, April 6th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $16,557.90.

On Thursday, March 30th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $15,956.50.

On Thursday, March 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $15,908.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $16,272.72.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 0.48% during trading on Monday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,470 shares. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.58 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. salesforce.com, inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price target on salesforce.com, inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale set a $98.00 price target on salesforce.com, inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 72,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

