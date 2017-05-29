Saga PLC’s (SAGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.80) target price on shares of Saga PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Saga PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70.

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 24,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £51,340.64 ($66,788.92).

About Saga PLC

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists of the operation and delivery of package tours and cruise holiday products.

