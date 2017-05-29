Safe Bulkers (SB) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.28

Headlines about Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safe Bulkers earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 75.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Safe Bulkers Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SB. Evercore ISI raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Safe Bulkers from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Safe Bulkers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/safe-bulkers-sb-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-28-updated.html.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.