Sabre Corp (SABR) PT Raised to $25.00

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre Corp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre Corp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sabre Corp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Sabre Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) opened at 22.56 on Wednesday. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Sabre Corp had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $915.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sabre Corp’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other news, insider William G. Robinson, Jr. sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $438,202.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 12,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $277,960.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 472,425 shares of company stock valued at $10,859,769. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sabre Corp by 2,000.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,383,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $546,220,000 after buying an additional 18,460,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre Corp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,474,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,913,000 after buying an additional 542,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre Corp by 6,499.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,406,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,459,000 after buying an additional 15,172,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sabre Corp by 10.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,733,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,434,000 after buying an additional 1,038,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre Corp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,331,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,739,000 after buying an additional 393,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre Corp

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

