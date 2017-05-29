RWE AG (RWE) Given a €14.10 Price Target at Barclays PLC

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has been given a €14.10 ($15.84) target price by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.54 ($18.58).
RWE AG Company Profile
RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.
