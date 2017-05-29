Royal Mail Plc (ROYMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail Plc (NASDAQ:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Royal Mail Plc (NASDAQ:ROYMY) opened at 11.40 on Thursday. Royal Mail Plc has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

