Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BT Group plc (BT.A) a GBX 410 Price Target

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has been given a GBX 410 ($5.27) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.47) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on shares of BT Group plc from GBX 340 ($4.37) to GBX 320 ($4.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price objective on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.24) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 366.74 ($4.71).

In other news, insider Sir Michael Rake purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($64,462.43).

