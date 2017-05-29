Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.07-3.17 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) traded up 0.83% during trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,722 shares. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $582,760.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $189,732.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,687,329.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.2% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $63.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

