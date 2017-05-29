Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Rosetta Stone had a negative return on equity of 190.45% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,497 shares. The firm’s market cap is $264.38 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

In other Rosetta Stone news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $3,457,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,230. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. VNBTrust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 37.5% in the first quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 478,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,872,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.

