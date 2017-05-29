Rogers (ROG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.50

News headlines about Rogers (NYSE:ROG) have been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rogers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,575 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.92. Rogers has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.53. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Rogers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $163,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,920.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Shadday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,872 shares of company stock worth $2,235,035. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

