Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Position Held by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association held its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,684 shares. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

