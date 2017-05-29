Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

Media stories about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) traded up 0.96% on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,390 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

