Rocky Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (RCKY)

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $110,551.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Rocky Brands worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

