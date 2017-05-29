Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

Rock Point Advisors LLC held its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 93,028 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 402,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 107,313 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 128,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE EFT) traded up 0.13% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 40,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/rock-point-advisors-llc-has-968000-stake-in-eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft.html.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.