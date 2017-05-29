Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.873 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,795 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings accounts for about 2.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,666,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 491,967 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 235.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post ($0.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan.

