Robert William Blakely Sells 30,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Robert William Blakely sold 30,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$849,000.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOU. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$51.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Corp Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

