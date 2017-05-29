Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWA. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Robert Walters PLC to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 435 ($5.66) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Robert Walters PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) opened at 440.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 306.62 million. Robert Walters PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 242.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 465.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 449.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Robert Walters PLC’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

About Robert Walters PLC

Robert Walters plc is a United Kingdom-based professional recruitment consultancy. The Company offers specialist professional recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company’s segments are Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and Other International. Other International consists of the United States, South Africa, the Middle East and Brazil.

