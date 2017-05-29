CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) CFO Robert W. Cook Buys 50,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) CFO Robert W. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) traded down 0.141% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.425. 271,418 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $17.27 million. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorMedix stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of CorMedix worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBR & Co set a $4.00 price target on shares of CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

