Delphi Automotive PLC’s (DLPH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Delphi Automotive PLC from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 1,007,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.29. Delphi Automotive PLC has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $89.58.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,342,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 5.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the first quarter worth $865,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after buying an additional 545,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

