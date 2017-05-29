Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Position Increased by Bancorpsouth Inc.

Bancorpsouth Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 89.1% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 14.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In other news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 22,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,052,921.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

