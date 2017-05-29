Woodward Inc (WWD) CFO Sells $498,675.00 in Stock

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,183.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded down 0.47% during trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. 136,204 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. Woodward Inc has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Get Woodward Inc alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Woodward had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/robert-f-weber-jr-sells-7500-shares-of-woodward-inc-wwd-stock-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,114,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,630,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.