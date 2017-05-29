Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Position Boosted by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739,398 shares. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Healthcare Investors also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 22,099 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the average volume of 1,152 put options.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.22%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $386,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,576 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

