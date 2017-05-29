RLJ Entertainment (RLJE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RLJ Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RLJ Entertainment Company Profile

RLJ Entertainment, Inc (RLJE) is a global entertainment content distribution company. RLJE is a film and television licensee focusing on action, thriller and horror independent feature films. RLJE operates through three segments: Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing; Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer.

