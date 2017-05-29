Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 2.39 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $292.62 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,335,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,502,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,843,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after buying an additional 3,282,390 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,935,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 960,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor in a range of indications.

