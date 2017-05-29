RIB Software SE (RIB) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) received a €16.00 ($17.98) target price from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RIB Software SE

RIB Software SE is a Germany-based provider of technical Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions. Its core activities comprise the development and sale of software, as well as the provision of consulting and training services for implementation projects. It offers software solutions for costing and scheduling, an e-commerce platform for the building and construction industry, cost estimating, tendering and project control.

