RH (RH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of RH from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of RH from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) traded up 1.71% on Monday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,750 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 444.69 and a beta of 1.57. RH has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. RH had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RH by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 59.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $195,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had two segments: RH Segment and Waterworks. It offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.

