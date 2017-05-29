Rex Energy Co. (REXX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KLR Group upped their target price on shares of Rex Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy in a research report on Friday, January 20th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Rex Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) traded up 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 85,468 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Rex Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s market capitalization is $31.25 million.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. Rex Energy had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rex Energy will post ($2.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXX. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Rex Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 417,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 66,559 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Rex Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,425,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rex Energy by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 183,911 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rex Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rex Energy by 30,715.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 335,102 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

