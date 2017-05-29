Analysts Set Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Price Target at $32.25

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have commented on RTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) traded down 2.77% on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,499 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock’s market cap is $630.24 million. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 32.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post ($1.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 42.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,415,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 276,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

