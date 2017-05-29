Research Frontiers (REFR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.27

Headlines about Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Research Frontiers earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) traded down 5.22% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 58,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $26.21 million. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 349.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Research Frontiers will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs.

