Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 19.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBCAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.

