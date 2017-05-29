Rentech (RTK) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rentech earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) traded up 10.2023% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.4958. 418,010 shares of the stock traded hands. Rentech has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.0892 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Get Rentech Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of Rentech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/rentech-rtk-earning-very-positive-media-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder William C. Martin purchased 172,553 shares of Rentech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $131,140.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William C. Martin purchased 453,861 shares of Rentech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $344,934.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 680,054 shares of company stock valued at $518,450. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rentech

Rentech, Inc is a provider of wood fiber processing services, wood chips and wood pellets. The Company’s processing business includes Fulghum Fibres, Inc (Fulghum), which operates approximately 30 wood chipping mills in the United States and South America. The Company provides wood yard operations services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.