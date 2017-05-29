Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Friday. 184,862 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.34 million. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.76% and a negative net margin of 750.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($2.00) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

