Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.44

Media headlines about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have trended positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) traded up 0.53% on Monday, reaching $125.66. 179,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $132.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.25. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post $9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In other news, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $240,315.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 500 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

