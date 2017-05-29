Redwood Trust (RWT) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Redwood Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 57 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 48.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Karen R. Pallotta bought 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $64,305.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on investing in mortgage and other real estate related assets. The Company is engaged in mortgage banking activities. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment includes a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) retained from its Sequoia securitizations.

