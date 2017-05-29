Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, May 19th. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Red Robin’s shares have outpaced the Zacks classified Retail-Restaurants industry over the past three months. The company’s first-quarter 2017 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.4% but fell 29.9% year over year due to lower comps and margins. Revenues rose 4.1% year over year to $418.6 million and beat the consensus mark by 0.4%. It also raised its earnings guidance for 2017. However, Red Robin expects the current challenging operating environment to continue affecting business in the first-half 2017. Even so, initiatives undertaken to improve sales and regain market share as the year progresses, bodes well. Efforts to strengthen the brand via menu innovation, remodeling programs and continued focus on off-premise, online ordering business are encouraging. Yet, a slowdown in company’s 2017 unit growth plan could weigh on its revenues while higher labor costs are likely to hurt profits.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded down 1.74% during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 420,959 shares. The firm has a market cap of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

