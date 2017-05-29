Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,903 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,521 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 102.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,839 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. Drexel Hamilton increased their price target on Red Hat to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Red Hat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Red Hat from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $95.00 price target on Red Hat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Red Hat from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.51.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $426,735.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,909,035.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $777,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,379.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,154,802. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

