Deutsche Bank AG Raises RealPage Inc (RP) Price Target to $40.00

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

RP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get RealPage Inc alerts:

Shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) opened at 35.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26 and a beta of 0.98. RealPage has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $38.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that RealPage will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/realpage-inc-rp-pt-raised-to-40-00-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,500 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,891,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,940 shares of company stock worth $35,781,148. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in RealPage by 6.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 266,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in RealPage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 456,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RealPage by 30.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in RealPage by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,468,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.