Raytheon Company (RTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon Company earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. Raytheon Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Company from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Raytheon Company from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.26.

In other Raytheon Company news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 5,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $825,716.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,052,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $192,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,776 shares of company stock worth $2,257,281 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

