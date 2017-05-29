Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In related news, insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,392 shares of company stock worth $5,526,822. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

