Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.66)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.66). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.71 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,185 shares. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm’s market cap is $754.41 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 87.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

